Museum of American War Atrocities

This museum, built next door to its predecessor, details the atrocities allegedly carried out by US forces against civilians during the Korean War. Since the new building opened in 2015, the depictions of the purported American crimes have become even more gruesomely far-fetched and a new 'revenge-pledging place' has been added to the mix – here North Koreans groups angrily pledge vengeance for supposed US war crimes.

On arrival you’ll be given an anti-American lecture, followed by a tour of various exhibits depicting the extraordinary, elaborate American brutality – the outlandishness of the presentation here arguably only serves to undermine the real suffering that occurred.