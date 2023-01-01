West Sea Barrage

The reason tourists come here (usually on an overnight stop en route to Kaesong) is to see this barrage, built across an 8km estuary of the Taedong River, to solve the area's irrigation and drinking-water problems. The impressive structure, built during the early 1980s, is nevertheless a rather dull visit – in every way a classic piece of socialist tourism.

You’ll drive across it, then up to a hill at the far end from where you’ll get good views and enjoy a quick video at the visitor centre. You’ll then drive down to the sluice gates and watch them open, ostensibly the highlight of the visit.