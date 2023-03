The most historically important Buddhist temple in western North Korea, the Pyohon Temple complex dates back to 1044, with numerous renovations over the centuries. It features several small pagodas and a large hall housing images of Buddha, as well as a museum that sports a collection of woodblocks from the Buddhist scriptures, the Tripitaka Koreana. It’s just a short walk from the International Friendship Exhibition, at the entrance to Sangwon Valley.