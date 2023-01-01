Songgyungwan Neo-Confucian College

This well-preserved college, originally built in AD 992 and rebuilt after being destroyed in the 1592 Japanese invasion, today hosts the Koryo Museum, which contains celadon pottery and other Buddhist relics. The buildings surround a wide courtyard dotted with ancient trees, and there are also two good souvenir shops, one selling ginseng and the other selling commemorative stamps and souvenirs. The complex is one of Kaesong's 12 Unesco World Heritage listed sites. It’s a short drive northeast of town.