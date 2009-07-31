Welcome to Niger
In the north, the stark splendour of the Aïr Mountains hides Neolithic rock art and stunning oasis towns. Within the expansive dunes of the Ténéré Desert are dinosaur graveyards and deserted medieval settlements, while to the south is the ancient trans-Saharan trade-route town of Agadez and the sultanate of Zinder.
As good as it all could be, though, the current security situation means that Niger is still largely off limits to travellers. Attacks against foreigners have occurred across the Sahel, and the threat of kidnapping remains high.
N'Djamena Full-Day Sightseeing Tour with BBQ Dinner
Be picked up from your N'Djamena hotel in mid-morning by your professional guide in a private, clean, and secure vehicle. An orientation is the first part of the day's focus, including the must-see spots such as the colorful market, the National Museum, the Cathedral, the Great Mosque, and the Artisanal Center. Your guide speaks English and French and is licensed and educated in the history of Chad spanning from the end of WWII and the German aerial bombing, through to the present-day state of the economy and law. The day also includes exploring secret back streets and insights into the culture many don't get to experience while they are in Chad. Exploring the culture in N'Djamena is a really wonderful and raw experience that many skip out on. These are the moments that can make for the best of memories. In the late evening, take a small stroll through the town center and the fisherman's market in Dembé, fresh with the catch from Lake Chad. Enjoy a nice BBQ dinner that evening before being taken back to your accommodations.
N'Djamena Day Tour to the Seat of the Sultan of Sao - Gaoui Tour
All city tours are with professional guides (no amateurs) and local experts with private, clean, and secure vehicles. All guides speak English and French and are licensed and educated about the history of Chad spanning from the end of WWII and the German aerial bombing through to the present day state of the economy and law.Spending time in Gaoui is a very special experience that many pass up during their stay in Chad. The opportunity to feel the culture and see the lifestyle of the locals surrounds you while walking through this village. It is unlike any place you will visit in the world and is sure to leave an impression.
N'Djamena - Chari River - Elephant Rock - Douguia Tour - 2 Day Tour
All city tours are with professional guides (no amateurs) and local experts with private, clean, and secure vehicles. All guides speak English and French and are licensed and educated about the history of Chad spanning from the end of WWII and the German aerial bombing through to the present day state of the economy and law.Although it is only two days, the itinerary is packed and allows you really get a feel of the culture in Chad.Itinerary:Day 1 Today we will depart your hotel at 8:00am from N'Djamena towards Douguia, about an 80km ride. About 35 km into our drive, we will stop at the site of the Hadjer Lamis (Rock of the Elephants), a mountain formation in granite formed silently into shapes resembling an elephant. Next we will return to the tourist camp on the banks of the Chari River and have a chance to enjoy the hearty restaurant there where you'll be able to enjoy the good fresh captain fish, while little monkeys roam around our table. The village of Douguia is located 1km from our camp and is traditional with its earthen style homes spanning from Sudanese to Nigerienne and Libyan inspirations and styles. In the narrow streets leading to the banks of the Chari River, the women and children are engaged in daily household activities along the river. Here we will relax and around 4pm we will return to N'Djamena. Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day 2 You will visit the city of N´Djamena, highlights will include: A day tour of the city of N'Djamena always includes the must-see spots like the colorful market, the National Museum, the Cathedral, the Great Mosque, and the Artisanal Center. The day also includes exploring secret back streets and sides to the culture many don't get to experience while they are in Chad. Exploring the culture in N'Djamena is a really wonderful and raw experience that many skip out on. These are the moments that can make for the best memories! The day is not over! In the late evening, we take a small stroll in the town center for the fishermen market in Dembé, fresh with the catch from Lake Chad. We will enjoy a nice BBQ this evening. Meals included. Breakfast & Lunch
Best of Chad - 10 Days
10 DAY ITINERARY - ARCHEI, ENNEDI, CAPITAL, DESERT & HIGHLIGHTS - LET'S GO!! DAY 1 Arrive – N'Djamena Today, you arrive in N'Djamena and are transferred to your hotel. You will overnight at Hotel Chez Wou, or a similar, dinner included. DAYS 2 - 4 N'Djamena – Ouaddai & Mongo Kalait: 1260 km Today we begin our drive from N'Djamena through the Lake Chad plains up to Massaguet. On the way, we will visit Bitkine and other villages stopping at the Rock Ab Touyour (mountains of the vultures). Here, you'll notice we are already in the Guera region (Mountainous Sahelian area) marked by granite peaks. This is the place of the Hadjerai ethnic group where the population is dominated by farmers and hunters, who are said to have very sophisticated techniques. We continue through the immense plain and the acacia forest known for its production of Arabic Gum. Next we will visit Mongo, located at the edge of the massif of Aboutelfane (mount Guera, 1500m) and then drive through hills and inhabited valleys. We then arrive in Abéchéa a transhumance zone and chief-place of Ouaddaï, this city was the former crossroads of caravan roads and used to be a slaves’ market. Next, we head in the direction of Ennedi in the North; you'll feel the desert landscape as we move from sedentary farmers place to nomadic breeders’ area. We will visit Arada and take an unpaved sandy road to Kalait, the gate of Ennedi. Camping - 3 nights, B,L,D DAYS 5 - 7 Region of Archei its paintings and guelta:120 km We enter via the complex hydrographic system of Oued Archeï pond. We walk and drive in this spectacular Southern part of Ennedi where semi nomads, Gaeda, Tama, and Zaghawa live. Points of interests include castles, cathedrals, arcs, and caves. In the Guelta d'Archei, a mythical and especially sacred place, the nomad Toubous and their herds of camels will attract your attention. The last living example of crocodiles of Sahara live there. NB: site of Terkei – Toukou – Manda Guili Cave, Archei, and deli caves. Camping - 3 nights, B,L,D, DAYS 8 - 10 Kalait/Abéché /Mongo/N’Djamena: 1300 Km From the village of Kalait, we will drive back to Abéché. Here, we will discover Guerra Massif through Mongo the administrative center. Points of interest: Different ethnic groups, Mountain Abou Telfan and the Peaks of Guerra, isolated villages of Arabic Sara and Sara Kinga Village. After this ethnological part, we will drive back to N'Djamena, spend one night then the following day relax before being transferred to the airport for your international flight. Camping (1 night) B,L,D, +1 night at Hotel, Breakfast on last day
Sahara - Sahel - Lake Cultures - History - 5 Days
In four days, this tour really allows you to get a feel for the culture in Chad. From one of the largest cities, and biggest hubs, to one of the most famous lakes in the world, Chad leaves a very unique impression on its visitors.Itinerary Day 1 Today, your international flight arrives in N'Djamena. You are met at the airport, assisted, and transferred to your hotel. Tonight you'll stay at Hotel Chez Wu, or a hotel similar that is midrange. Day 2 This morning, you'll enjoy breakfast at your Hotel and prepare for a full day tour of the city of N'Dajemana, the largest city of Chad. N'Djamena was named the Capital of Islamic Culture for 2009. A port on the Chari River, near the confluence with the Logone River, it directly faces the Cameroonian town of Kousséri, to which the city is connected by a bridge. The city continues to serve as the center of economic activity in Chad, despite the violent civil conflicts. Our day will include a visit the Central Market, a regional market for livestock, salt, dates, and grains. Meat, fish, and cotton processing are the chief industries of N'Djamena. Other attractions of the city will then be visited including the Chad National Museum, the Cathedral, and several mosques of the capital. The national museum has a valuable collection of the Sara Culture dating back to the 9th century. Today we will also visit the avenue Charles de Gaulle, which keeps the memory of the French colonial administration alive. Today, you will have an opportunity to taste the Gala which is a local drink served in Chad in the southern part of the city. Day 3 Following an early breakfast, you will begin the drive to Lake Chad and you'll have lunch in Douguia. Once you arrive at Lake Chad, you'll board a boat to cruise on the lake. The Lake has many floating islands and is home to a wide variety of wildlife including hippopotamus, crocodiles, and large communities of migrating birds including ducks, ruffs, and other waterfowl and shorebirds. Day 4 This morning after breakfast, we will begin a complete tour of the village of Gaoui, lying 10 km northeast of N'Djamena. The village is said to have been the capital of the Sao Civilization (a race of giants in local folklore), and is known for its traditional architecture and pottery knelled by local women. After the village tour today, we will return to N'Djamena. Handicraft center shopping is optional at the end of today. Day 5 On your last morning in Chad, you will be transferred to the airport for your international flight.**We strongly urge booking at least two weeks in advance to guarantee your spot in the description.
Lake Chad and the Mysterious Dunes of Mao - 7 Days
In seven days, your experience will include the most popular aspects of Chad, but also a historical, amazing, and very raw side of Chad. Itinerary Day 1 Once your international flight arrives in N'Djamena, you are met at the airport, assisted, and transferred to your hotel. Although there is a lot of choice regarding hotels, for price and security reasons we preclude the Hilton in this selection. Day 2 Today, you will visit the Central Market, The Cathedral, and The Chad National Museum and view the valuable collection of the Sara culture dating back to the 9th century. Also today, you'll take a tour of the village of Gaoui; the former capital of Sao Civilization known for its traditional architecture and pottery. To end the day, you will have dinner at a local restaurant. Day 3 Today, we drive you to Lake Chad, en route we will visit the rock elephants; a spectacular rock-forming elephant trunk. After your visit, you'll be transferred to the village Guite where you will enjoy a cruise on Lake Chad. Day 4 - 5 This morning you will depart to the Bahr El Ghazel, former bed of Lake Chad and head the nomads way to reach the dunes of Mao. The Kamembous, considered as the fierce warriors of the ancient empire of Kanem, coexist with Choua Arabs, kings of camels, in the dunes of the more ancient basin of Lake Chad. You can also enjoy a camel and horse ride on the dunes for half of your day! Day 6 Today we will return to N'Djamena via Massakori, where you can relax and rest at your hotel. Day 7 Before being transferred to the airport for your flight back home, you will visit the craft market for gifts and tour of the city and where you'll also observe the monuments and local vibes in this district of the city. **We strongly urge booking at least two weeks in advance to guarantee your spot in the description.