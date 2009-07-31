Sahara - Sahel - Lake Cultures - History - 5 Days

In four days, this tour really allows you to get a feel for the culture in Chad. From one of the largest cities, and biggest hubs, to one of the most famous lakes in the world, Chad leaves a very unique impression on its visitors.Itinerary Day 1 Today, your international flight arrives in N'Djamena. You are met at the airport, assisted, and transferred to your hotel. Tonight you'll stay at Hotel Chez Wu, or a hotel similar that is midrange. Day 2 This morning, you'll enjoy breakfast at your Hotel and prepare for a full day tour of the city of N'Dajemana, the largest city of Chad. N'Djamena was named the Capital of Islamic Culture for 2009. A port on the Chari River, near the confluence with the Logone River, it directly faces the Cameroonian town of Kousséri, to which the city is connected by a bridge. The city continues to serve as the center of economic activity in Chad, despite the violent civil conflicts. Our day will include a visit the Central Market, a regional market for livestock, salt, dates, and grains. Meat, fish, and cotton processing are the chief industries of N'Djamena. Other attractions of the city will then be visited including the Chad National Museum, the Cathedral, and several mosques of the capital. The national museum has a valuable collection of the Sara Culture dating back to the 9th century. Today we will also visit the avenue Charles de Gaulle, which keeps the memory of the French colonial administration alive. Today, you will have an opportunity to taste the Gala which is a local drink served in Chad in the southern part of the city. Day 3 Following an early breakfast, you will begin the drive to Lake Chad and you'll have lunch in Douguia. Once you arrive at Lake Chad, you'll board a boat to cruise on the lake. The Lake has many floating islands and is home to a wide variety of wildlife including hippopotamus, crocodiles, and large communities of migrating birds including ducks, ruffs, and other waterfowl and shorebirds. Day 4 This morning after breakfast, we will begin a complete tour of the village of Gaoui, lying 10 km northeast of N'Djamena. The village is said to have been the capital of the Sao Civilization (a race of giants in local folklore), and is known for its traditional architecture and pottery knelled by local women. After the village tour today, we will return to N'Djamena. Handicraft center shopping is optional at the end of today. Day 5 On your last morning in Chad, you will be transferred to the airport for your international flight.**We strongly urge booking at least two weeks in advance to guarantee your spot in the description.