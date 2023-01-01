Parque Arqueológico Piedras Pintadas

Here you'll find hundreds of petroglyphs carved into the mossy boulders, including deer, snakes, turtles, crocodiles and spirals, set among rolling green hills. There are also large stones with carved channels, which are said to have been used for ritual sacrifice, and an impressive bathing pool carved out of a single massive boulder. Buy your entrance ticket and organize guides (US$12 per group) at the Alcaldía before leaving Villa Sandino.

The park is overgrown with thick scrub and high grass – bring sturdy footwear. It's 8km north of town on a firm dirt road. A round-trip taxi from town is around US$10.