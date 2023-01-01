Mancarrón's greatest human-made gift is Nuestra Señora de Solentiname, where populist priest Ernesto Cardenal ran a rather enlightened parish. Constructed by the community in 1979, it features a beautiful whitewashed nave from within which you can still hear the lake and feel the trees. The altar spares the usual golden idolatry and instead is graced with a colorful yet humble mural depicting life in the archipelago. If there's no one around, ask up the hill at the museum.