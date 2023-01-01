Barnard Memorial Museum

This museum incorporates the remains of a rough stone hut built by Captain Barnard, marooned here after an encounter with the crew of a shipwrecked British vessel in 1813. All but two of the shipwreck survivors took over Barnard’s ship, leaving him and four others stranded for almost two years. But just as the pirates were sailing away, the British gun-brig Nancy arrived and took her as a prize of war. Barnard and his fellows, meanwhile, were left behind until December 1814.