This islet, about 20km south of Noumea, is famous for its tall white lighthouse, Phare Amédée (admission 200 CFP), which was built in France, shipped out in pieces, and assembled on the postcard island in 1865. Climb up its spiral staircase to a narrow shelf with 360-degree views.

There’s a snack bar and curio shop for visitors who come here on a day trip on the Mary D, which leaves from Port Moselle. Buy tickets at Palm Beach or Port Moselle.