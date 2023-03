About 3km off the La Roche–Tadine Rd, on the road to Thogone, is Trou de Bone, a deep rock cavity which drops to a lush tropical garden and a pool. It’s on the right-hand side of the road as you’re heading to Thogone, about 1.5km from the turn-off. It isn’t signposted, so look out for a metal guardrail beside the road.