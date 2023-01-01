North of Koné, near the township of Voh, there’s a mangrove swamp which has developed some unusual natural designs. The most intriguing is a perfect heart shape, La Cœur de Voh (The Heart of Voh), which is on the cover of Earth from Above, a book of aerial photography by renowned photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand. There’s a track up Mt Kathépaïk to a viewing point at an altitude of 400m (two hours' return), but the Heart is best seen from the air.