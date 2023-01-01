You won’t find Adam West or Christian Bale lurking in the dark and spooky Bat Cave, but instead thousands of horseshoe bats, clinging to the ceiling of a damp and slippery chamber and occasionally chirruping into the darkness – claustrophobics beware. Daredevils can continue to the back of the vault and wriggle out through a tiny chute to the surface. Torches are supplied, and guides (Rs 300) can show you the narrow exit tunnel. Ask about tours to other caves in the vicinity.