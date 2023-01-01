You won’t find Adam West or Christian Bale lurking in the dark and spooky Bat Cave, but instead thousands of horseshoe bats, clinging to the ceiling of a damp and slippery chamber and occasionally chirruping into the darkness – claustrophobics beware. Daredevils can continue to the back of the vault and wriggle out through a tiny chute to the surface. Torches are supplied, and guides (Rs 300) can show you the narrow exit tunnel. Ask about tours to other caves in the vicinity.
Bat Cave
Pokhara
Share