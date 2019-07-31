The Langtang Valley is a superb short trek that packs a lot of scenic punch into a small amount of time. The trail ascends the Langtang Valley from just 1470m at Syabrubesi to hit 3870m at Kyanjin Gompa, following the rushing Langtang Khola river past lush forests and bamboo groves to a collection of high alpine pastures, glaciers and peaks on the border with Tibet.

The superb day hikes from Kyanjin Gompa in particular offer spectacular close-up views of the surrounding peaks and glaciers of Langtang Lirung (7246m), Kimshung (6781m) and Langshisha Ri (6370m). It's worth budgeting a couple of days here to take advantage of the fabulous scenic side trips.

After suffering greatly in the 2015 earthquake, the valley is now fully open for business. Choose to trek here and you'll be directly contributing to the recovery of communities who lost much on that dark day.