Eco-Nelson is a private base run by Czech Jaroslav Pavlíček. Three plywood buildings, opened in 1989, are staffed almost continuously with between one and nine residents. It is run on ‘green’ principles: detergents, soap, toothpaste and shampoo are banned, and wind turbines generate power, though diesel and wood are also burned. Residents live on local fish, seaweed and mussels, and (imported) rice. They study remote survival skills, carry out whale watches and collect rubbish on the beach.