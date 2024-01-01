Andaw Paya is the lowest stupa overlooking Thandwe, but has revealing glimpses of the river as it forks east through the nearby hills. It claims to house a Buddha molar relic and supposedly dates from AD 763. It's across the river, north past the bus station and east on a stone road about 1.3 miles from the market.
