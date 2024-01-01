Andaw Paya

Ngapali Beach

Andaw Paya is the lowest stupa overlooking Thandwe, but has revealing glimpses of the river as it forks east through the nearby hills. It claims to house a Buddha molar relic and supposedly dates from AD 763. It's across the river, north past the bus station and east on a stone road about 1.3 miles from the market.

  • Nandaw Paya

    Nandaw Paya

    1.24 MILES

    A mile west of Thandwe's market, Nandaw Paya was supposedly erected in AD 761 by King Minbra to enshrine a rib fragment of the Buddha. The long shrine…

  • Thandwe Market

    Thandwe Market

    0.52 MILES

    Thandwe's market, in the centre of town, spills out of the dilapidated former colonial-era prison. You can find all manner of clothes, cosmetics,…

  • Sandaw Paya

    Sandaw Paya

    0.47 MILES

    Sandaw Paya, just east of Thandwe and right across a small river about half a mile from the market, was allegedly built in AD 784 by Rakhaing King…

