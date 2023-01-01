Water Fountain Garden

More or less at the heart of Nay Pyi Taw is this government-built, 165-acre grassy park boasting ponds, swinging bridges, gardens, fountains, kitschy sculptures, a playground and a massive, not-always-functioning water slide. The gurgling, colourfully lit fountains are usually turned on around dusk and add to the allure alongside the twinkling fairy lights festooning the (ageing) structures scattered around the grounds.

The best time to come is in the evening. Locals flock here for picnics (and quite a bit of drinking) and loud music plays through speakers hidden in the trees. As the evening (and alcohol) wears on, many people start dancing in the square in front of the main fountains. It's a bizarre but fun spectacle.