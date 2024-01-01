Kanmaw Kyun (Kisseraing Island)

Myeik Archipelago

LoginSave

One of the larger islands (158 sq miles) in the Myeik Archipelago and home to Bamar, Karen and Moken villages, as well as big rubber plantations.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Daung Kyun (Dome Island)

    Daung Kyun (Dome Island)

    15.25 MILES

    The islands close to Myeik tend to be less spectacular than the ones grouped near Kawthoung. Dome Island is the exception, with fine white-sand beaches…

View more attractions

Nearby Myeik Archipelago attractions

1. Daung Kyun (Dome Island)

15.25 MILES

The islands close to Myeik tend to be less spectacular than the ones grouped near Kawthoung. Dome Island is the exception, with fine white-sand beaches…