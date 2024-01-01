One of the larger islands (158 sq miles) in the Myeik Archipelago and home to Bamar, Karen and Moken villages, as well as big rubber plantations.
Kanmaw Kyun (Kisseraing Island)
Myeik Archipelago
The islands close to Myeik tend to be less spectacular than the ones grouped near Kawthoung. Dome Island is the exception, with fine white-sand beaches…
Nearby Myeik Archipelago attractions
