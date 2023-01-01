On the western bank of the river and a couple of miles north of the bridge, is the small town of Minbu and the fun Nga Ka Pwe Taung (Dragon Lake), a burping pool of butane gas and mud that has over the years built a few acres of lunar-like terrain with bubbling pools atop four odd mounds. The sludge isn’t hot; if your toes slip in, wash them off below at a small pagoda.

The largest mound is named Thu Sei Ta and the second-largest Nanda, after the mythical Dragon King’s daughter and son, respectively. It’s about a 30-minute taxi ride from the centre.