The largest Kayan village in Kayah State, Rangkhu appears relatively modern at first, but several women here still wear neck rings and the village remains animist/Buddhist, unlike its predominately Roman Catholic and Baptist neighbours. Rangkhu is about 1½ hours' drive southwest of Loikaw. Loikaw Travel Information Center can arrange a car and a guide here for US$90 and requests that visitors make a K10,000 donation to the villagers.