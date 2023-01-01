About 3 miles north of town, beyond the military enclave, the historic Shwe Kyina Paya has two gold-topped stupas and marks the site of the 5th-century Shan city of Sampanago (Bhamo Myo Haung; Old Bhamo). Almost nothing remains of the old city, though locals remember numerous remnant bricks and posts remaining into the 1950s.

If you know what you’re looking for, you can still make out a section of 10ft-high mud rampart where the lane around the monastery cuts through it to the east, but you’ll probably need a guide and the site is hardly memorable.