The subject of renewed attention in recent years, this 200-sq-km reserve was gazetted in 1972 to protect the mangrove ecosystems, dune forests and marine life of the Pomene area, including dugongs and turtles. Entry fees are collected at a gate about 35km to 40km off the EN1 en route to the main beach area. Fees are per visit (not per day); save your receipt until after you leave.