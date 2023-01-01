Zambezi Delta Wetlands & Marromeu Special Reserve

South of Marromeu begin the extensive wetlands of the Zambezi River delta, home to Mozambique's largest concentration of waterbirds, including wattled cranes, flamingos and pelicans. One of only two Ramsar sites in Mozambique, it was established in 2004 as a ‘wetland of international importance’. The site includes the Marromeu Special Reserve (Reserva Especial de Marromeu) abutting the coast, which was formerly known for its vast herds of buffalo – put by some estimates at about 55,000 in the 1970s.

Today only a fraction of that number remain, although plans are under way for restocking. The reserve is also home to populations of waterbuck, sable antelope, zebra and elephant, as well as rich levels of birdlife. Access for visitors is currently limited and in flux due to ongoing security issues in the area.

Adjacent to the special reserve is a hunting concession, another vast area of grassland and wetland, equipped with a bush camp that is favoured by trophy hunters.