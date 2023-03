Rising up from the hills about 15km northeast of Gurúè are the mist-shrouded slopes of Mt Namúli (2419m), from which flow the Licungo (Lugela) and Malema Rivers. If you find yourself in the area with time to spare, it makes a scenic but challenging climb for which you’ll need a good level of fitness and lack of a fear of heights (as there are several near-vertical spots where you’ll need to clamber on all fours).