Among the faded colonial-era buildings around Beira's port area is the partially restored Casa Infante de Sagres, now the offices of Manica Shipping Company.
3.9 MILES
Macuti Beach is one of the better places in town to relax, though it can’t compare with the coastline further south or north. The water is moderately…
1.51 MILES
At the southern tip of Beira’s Ponta Gêa neighbourhood, within football-punting distance of the Indian Ocean, sits one of Mozambique’s biggest…
4.45 MILES
Beira's distinctive red-and-white-striped lighthouse, dating from 1904, sits at the far end of Macuti Beach.
1.06 MILES
Beira’s small cathedral was built in the early 20th century with stones from the old San Caetano fort (1505) in Sofala.
