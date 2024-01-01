Casa Infante de Sagres

Mozambique

Among the faded colonial-era buildings around Beira's port area is the partially restored Casa Infante de Sagres, now the offices of Manica Shipping Company.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Macuti Beach

    Macuti Beach

    3.9 MILES

    Macuti Beach is one of the better places in town to relax, though it can’t compare with the coastline further south or north. The water is moderately…

  • Grande Hotel

    Grande Hotel

    1.51 MILES

    At the southern tip of Beira’s Ponta Gêa neighbourhood, within football-punting distance of the Indian Ocean, sits one of Mozambique’s biggest…

  • Macuti Lighthouse

    Macuti Lighthouse

    4.45 MILES

    Beira's distinctive red-and-white-striped lighthouse, dating from 1904, sits at the far end of Macuti Beach.

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    1.06 MILES

    Beira’s small cathedral was built in the early 20th century with stones from the old San Caetano fort (1505) in Sofala.

View more attractions

