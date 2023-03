The dam, including the impressive underground turbine rooms, can be visited by advance arrangement only. Contact Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa in Songo – look for the HCB office in the substação (substation) and ask for Relações Públicas (Public Relations), or ask at one of the hotels. There’s no charge for a visit, and permits are no longer necessary to enter Songo. However, you’ll need to get a letter of approval from HCB; allow at least 24 hours.