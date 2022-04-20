Midelt sits in apple country between the Middle and the High Atlas and makes a handy break between Fez and the desert. Coming from the north, in particular, the landscape offers some breathtaking views, especially of the eastern High Atlas, which seem to rise out of nowhere.

Midelt consists of little more than one main street (Ave Mohammed V in the north, which becomes Ave Hassan II to the south), a modest souq and a number of oversized hotel-restaurants, which cater to the tourist buses whistling through on their way south. The town itself is of little interest to tourists, but it makes a good base for some off-piste exploring of the Jebel Ayachi region.