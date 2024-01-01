Wednesday Souq

Ijoukak

The small Wednesday souq is a reliable place to fill up on fresh vegetables and packaged goods before leaving on a long hike.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tin Mal Mosque

    Tin Mal Mosque

    4.34 MILES

    This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…

  • Marigha Salt Mine

    Marigha Salt Mine

    15.22 MILES

    Local villagers mine salt here using traditional methods that have been in use for generations, pulling buckets of mineral-rich water from wells up to 20m…

  • Cascades d’Irhoulidene

    Cascades d’Irhoulidene

    12.82 MILES

    This splendid waterfall cascades for more than 20m above Azib Tamsoult and makes an excellent full-day hike from Imlil or acclimisation day en route to…

  • Amizmiz Tuesday Souq

    Amizmiz Tuesday Souq

    15.86 MILES

    The bustling Amizmiz souq remains one of the most sprawling in all the High Atlas.

  • Petroglyphs

    Petroglyphs

    23.16 MILES

    A signed open-air petroglyph site sits just at the entrance to Oukaimeden, with carved illustrations of pastoral life and geometric patterns first…

  • Imlil Waterfalls

    Imlil Waterfalls

    16.71 MILES

    Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.

  • Tizi n'Test

    Tizi n'Test

    15.95 MILES

    Blasted through the mountains by the French in the late 1920s, the awe-inspiring road over the Tizi n'Test pass (2100m) was the first modern route linking…

