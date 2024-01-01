The small Wednesday souq is a reliable place to fill up on fresh vegetables and packaged goods before leaving on a long hike.
Wednesday Souq
Ijoukak
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.34 MILES
This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…
15.22 MILES
Local villagers mine salt here using traditional methods that have been in use for generations, pulling buckets of mineral-rich water from wells up to 20m…
12.82 MILES
This splendid waterfall cascades for more than 20m above Azib Tamsoult and makes an excellent full-day hike from Imlil or acclimisation day en route to…
15.86 MILES
The bustling Amizmiz souq remains one of the most sprawling in all the High Atlas.
23.16 MILES
A signed open-air petroglyph site sits just at the entrance to Oukaimeden, with carved illustrations of pastoral life and geometric patterns first…
16.71 MILES
Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.
15.95 MILES
Blasted through the mountains by the French in the late 1920s, the awe-inspiring road over the Tizi n'Test pass (2100m) was the first modern route linking…
Nearby Ijoukak attractions
4.34 MILES
This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…
12.82 MILES
This splendid waterfall cascades for more than 20m above Azib Tamsoult and makes an excellent full-day hike from Imlil or acclimisation day en route to…
15.22 MILES
Local villagers mine salt here using traditional methods that have been in use for generations, pulling buckets of mineral-rich water from wells up to 20m…
15.86 MILES
The bustling Amizmiz souq remains one of the most sprawling in all the High Atlas.
15.95 MILES
Blasted through the mountains by the French in the late 1920s, the awe-inspiring road over the Tizi n'Test pass (2100m) was the first modern route linking…
16.71 MILES
Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.
23.16 MILES
A signed open-air petroglyph site sits just at the entrance to Oukaimeden, with carved illustrations of pastoral life and geometric patterns first…