Ksar Oudaghir

Central Morocco

Close to the upper part of town, to the west of the main road, this ksar boasts a lovely octagonal minaret built in the 11th century. It’s known as the sawmann al hajaria (tower of stone) and its design echoes the minarets of Mauritania and the Sahel (a semiarid zone between the Sahara and the Sudanian Savanna) rather than Morocco.

