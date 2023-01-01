Kamenovo

Adriatic Coast

If you're feeling the squeeze on Pržno's beach, take a wander up to lovely little Kamenovo. There are no hotels here and while you'll find a couple of beach bars and a handful of umbrella renters, it feels positively deserted after the mayhem of nearby resort towns. It's 1km north of Pržno. Don't go barefoot: kamen means 'stone' and there are plenty around.

In late May every year, calm little Kamenovo gets all amped up for the Spring Break electronic music festival (www.springbreakmontenegro.me).

