Church of the Birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Even the name of this whopping church is outsized. It’s said to be the biggest religious building on the Adriatic coast and it certainly dominates this little town in a God-is-watching-you kind of way. It was begun in 1789 but not completed until 1908, when Catholics were in the majority in Prčanj.

A grand stairway leads up to a terrace offering commanding views of the bay, enjoyed by the slightly bug-eyed statues of St Peter and St Paul on the church’s baroque facade. Inside is an interesting array of sculpture and a skeleton displayed in a glass coffin.