Morača Canyon

Heading north from Podgorica, it doesn’t take long before the scenery becomes breathtaking. The highway – a thrilling, spectacular stretch of road – gets progressively more precarious as it follows the Morača River into a nearly perpendicular canyon, 300m to 400m deep. If you’re driving, pull over into one of the viewing areas to enjoy it properly: this is an extremely busy and unforgiving stretch of road. The river continues after the canyon recedes; you'll find the Morača Monastery near its banks.