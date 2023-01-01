The five graceful arches of Most na Moštanici, a 3rd Century Roman bridge, once spanned a flowing river that is today a dry ditch. Travelling west on the road to Trebinje in Hercegovina, a large sign on the left (3.5km after the small roundabout on the edge of town) points to the bridge; there are no other signs once you leave the main road. Coming off the road, turn sharp left and then right. Veer left after about 300m and head alongside the village. After a kilometre you’ll see the bridge near a sturdy little church.