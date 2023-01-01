Lipci Prehistoric Drawings

You'd never know it – thanks to a distinct (and puzzling) lack of hype – but 3km up the road from Morinj, a quick hike will bring you to the Balkans' most comprehensive collection of prehistoric drawings. Created in the 8th century BC, the drawings – which include mystical animal and sun symbols – have been largely left alone: there's no signage bar a token street sign, no admission fee and no fences. If you're the Indiana Jones type, this one's for you.

To get here, head up the small single-lane road leading uphill after the lone Lipci road sign. Where the asphalt ends, follow the arrow up a rocky path (keep going past the cave) until you reach a cliff face. Look up. See paintings. Commence goosebumps.