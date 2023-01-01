At the peninsula’s very tip you’ll find this sleepy fishing village (pronounced with two syllables: ro-seh), a blissful stand of stone houses gazing at Herceg Novi across the sparkling waters of the bay. Outside summer, village life winds down to near inertia, but from May to September a handful of waterside eateries open their doors to day trippers. If you fancy staying over, ask a local about private accommodation.

Rose is easily reached by taxi boat from Herceg Novi (€10 to €15). Kayak Herceg Novi stops here on its guided paddle tours or you can hire a kayak and go it alone; it takes about 30 minutes each way.