Located in the little town of Pržno (not to be confused with the other Pržno near Sveti Stefan), Plavi Horizont is – for now – a definite candidate for the title of Montenegro’s best beach; a gorgeous scallop of white sand, it sits within a green horseshoe of scrub, pines and olive trees. Alas, its days as relatively unspoiled paradise are numbered: at the time of research, construction of the Qatari-owned Beyond Horizon five-star resort was about to get underway.