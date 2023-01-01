It was inevitable that the virtually untouched paradise of green headlands and blue waters at Trašte Bay would attract the attention of developers. It's now home to the chic Almara Beach Club (www.almara.me), with a restaurant, day beds, DJs and live music – attracting a young crowd of sunseekers and partygoers. Five minutes away, work on the Luštica Bay development – an entirely new town complete with seven hotels, countless private residences, a golf course and marina – is well underway.