Heritage Museum

Trg Borca contains a stirring statue of a young man and woman marching forward, guns and communist flag aloft. They look like they’re about to liberate the museum building, which served as a prison during WWII. Inside, the collection consists mainly of photos and there aren’t any English explanations, but the idealistic faces of the town’s young comrades, many of whom lost their lives fighting the Nazis, are captivating. There's also an ethnographic section and an art gallery.