With a huge, unique collection of indigenous mountain flora and medicinal herbs, this fascinating, privately owned garden has attracted botanists from around the world. The founder and keeper of the garden, Daniel Vincek, may be getting along in years, but his knowledge – and the infectious way he shares his passion for plants in excellent English – is timeless.

Hours are at Daniel's whim; if you're keen to visit, ask the tourist office to give him a call, or drop him an email yourself.