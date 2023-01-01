There are over 100,000 olive trees in the Bar area, many of which have seen more than a millennium. At Mirovica near Stari Bar is a living witness that has stood and mutely waved symbols of peace while the armies of consecutive empires have swept through the land. With 2000 birthdays under its belt, stara maslina (old olive tree) is possibly the oldest tree in continental Europe and one of the oldest of its species in the world.

A ring of white stone protects its personal space from tree-huggers and there’s a nominal charge to visit, but it can be admired nearly as well from the road. Look for the signpost on the Bar–Ulcinj road; at the end of this road, look for the stone wall slightly to the right.