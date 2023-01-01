It's easy to be seduced by Budva's Old Town treats and beach scene, but if the smell of suntan lotion is getting a bit cloying, head for the hills and the lovely oasis of Krapina. Just 6km from town, this clean, green escape offers a sweet taste of village life that's great fun for the whole family; there are donkeys and rabbits for the littlies to cuddle, a zipline (€5) over a canyon for the older kids and a gorgeous waterfall-splashed natural pool for everyone to swim in. The delightful restaurant (mains €5 to €18) serves fish straight from its own farm; you can snooze it off on one of the lawn lounges.

Krapina is a 6km winding and well-signposted drive from Budva.