The larger of two islands stretching out in a line from Ostrvo Cvijeća, the heavily forested Sveti Marko (St Mark) has run wonderfully wild since its stint as a Club Med came to an end with the Yugoslav wars. Plans for the construction of a six-star resort come and go; for now, it lies green, glorious and abandoned.

You can get to the island on a taxi boat from Tivat or Herceg Novi.