The overly poetically named Ostrvo Cvijeća (Island of Flowers) is accessed by an unlikely looking road that heads behind the airport and through a rundown area where a former tourist complex shelters people displaced by the region's most recent wars. At the very end of the potholed road is St Michael the Archangel's Monastery (Manastir Sv Arhanđela Mihaila). This is the area’s most historically significant site. The sweet little 19th-century Holy Trinity Church (Crkva Sv Trojice) stands nearby, shaded by trees and protected by stone walls.

The remains of Roman mosaics have been discovered here, along with the ruins of a 9th-century church and Benedictine monastery. From the early 13th century, St Michael’s was the seat of the Orthodox bishop of Zeta until it was destroyed by the Venetians in 1452.