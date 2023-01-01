The circular splat of Mamula is only 200m in diameter. The island is named after the Austro-Hungarian general who created the fort (1853) still standing on the island, which became an infamous Italian prison during WWII. A controversial plan to turn the island into an exclusive resort was approved in 2016; for now, Mamula remains a stop on many kayaking and boat tours of the bay, and is also reachable by taxi boat or by hire kayak (about an hour's paddle from Herceg Novi).
Mamula
Bay of Kotor
