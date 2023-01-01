The circular splat of Mamula is only 200m in diameter. The island is named after the Austro-Hungarian general who created the fort (1853) still standing on the island, which became an infamous Italian prison during WWII. A controversial plan to turn the island into an exclusive resort was approved in 2016; for now, Mamula remains a stop on many kayaking and boat tours of the bay, and is also reachable by taxi boat or by hire kayak (about an hour's paddle from Herceg Novi).