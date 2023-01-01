This freshwater lake offers swimming and fishing, and it makes a logical camping spot if travelling between Ulaangom and Khovd City; it's is 102km south of Ulaangom. The name Uvsiin Khar Us Nuur (literally 'Khar Us Nuur of Uvs Aimag') is to distinguish it from the more famous lake of the same name in Khovd.

Just as confusingly, the road adjacent to the lake passes through Ölgii sum (district) centre – a world away from the bustling Ölgii city – with just a couple of shops and a decent guanz (canteen) called Orgil (What3words: touches.woodcarver.gratitude), serving up big bowls of tsuvian (fried noodles with mutton) and hot milk tea.