Uvs Nuur Strictly Protected Area (7125 sq km) consists of four separate areas: Uvs Nuur, Türgen Uul, Tsagaan Shuvuut Uul and the Altan Els Strictly Protected Area. The national park covers everything from desert sand dunes to snowfields and marsh to mountain forest. Snow leopards, wolves, foxes, deer and ibex are among the animals protected. Part of the Man and the Biosphere Unesco programme, and the Ramsar Wetland Convention.

Permits can be obtained from the Strictly Protected Areas Office in Ulaangom.