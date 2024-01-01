Cold Spring

Western Mongolia

On the northwestern side of Khyargas Nuur, this cold spring bubbles out of the mountain. Locals say drinking from it has health benefits.

    Khetsuu Khad

    25.15 MILES

    The lake's main attraction Khetsuu Khad, an enormous rock sticking out of the water that attracts migratory cormorants. The birds arrive in April and…

  • Khyargas Nuur National Park

    Khyargas Nuur National Park

    14.24 MILES

    Khyargas Nuur National Park (3328 sq km) is an area of springs and rocky outcrops encompassing Khyargas Nuur, western Mongolia's second largest lake and…

