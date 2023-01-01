Mönkh Khairkhan Uul National Park

Established in 2006, this national park protects an important habitat for ibex and argali sheep. It's home to Mönkh Khairkhan Uul (4362m, Tavan Khumit), the second highest mountain in Mongolia. You can walk up the peak if you approach from the northern side. There is plenty of snow and ice on top, so you’ll need crampons, an ice axe and rope, but the climb is not technically difficult. A 4WD trail runs to the base from Mankhan sum (district).