Dörgön Monastery

Several brightly painted Buddhist temples have been erected on this hilltop in Dörgön sum (district) on the northeastern shore of Khar Us Nuur; the temples serve as a monastery. The site was established by Megjin, an elderly local woman who spent years here planting trees and shrubs and clearing out charnel ground said to be infested with demons. For her efforts, she was officially recognised as a Green Tara (Buddha of enlightened activity) in 2006 by the Mongolian Government.

At the time of research, Megjin was in poor health and living in Dörgön sum close by.