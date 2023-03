Western Mongolia's second highest mountain – the permanently snow-capped Tsambagarav Uul (4208m) – straddles the border between Khovd and Bayan-Ölgii aimags; the national park (1110 sq km) is accessible from either side. The park protects glaciers and a snow leopard habitat.

At the time of research, the park admission fee was due to increase to T10,000.