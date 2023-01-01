If you are headed from Yolyn Am to Khongoryn Els, an adventurous and rough alternative route takes you through the Dugany Am, a spectacular and narrow gorge barely wide enough to allow a jeep to pass through that eventually leads to some spectacular views and a small stupa (GPS: N 43°29.115’, E 103°51.043’) that has been built on the remains of a former temple.

The gorge is blocked with ice until July and can be impassable even after the ice has melted, so check road conditions with the rangers at the park entrance.